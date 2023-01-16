Over 12 lakh pupils attend online classes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

The online class initiative by the Punjab School Education Department during the winter holidays received a great response from students.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the department had initiated the classes during winter break in consonance with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s commitment to prepare students for a competitive world.

“During the vacation, the department had started the classes through various online platforms such as Facebook and YouTube from December 30, 2022.

“This was received well by students as well as teachers. More than 12 lakh students have attended classes conducted through the digital mode till date,” the CabinetMinister added.