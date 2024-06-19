Over 12K vehicles checked in Punjab, challans issued to 603 owners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Continuing its special operation against drugs and anti-social elements for the third day, Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted an intensive checking of two-wheelers and four wheelers at police nakas installed across the state.

The checking was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm in all 28 police districts. A total of 12,040 vehicles were checked in this four-hour operation, of which 603 vehicle owners were issued challan and 35 vehicles were impounded. The police teams also rounded up 4,236 suspicious persons during the checking.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring the state-level operation, said all CPs/SSPs were asked to put a strong naka under the supervision of an Inspector-rank officer in the jurisdiction of each police station and conduct intensive checking of all motorcycles and vehicles. The CPs/SSPs were also asked to round up suspicious people for their verification, he added.

He said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public. Besides checking the vehicles, police teams have also verified the registration numbers of vehicles using the VAHAN mobile app, he added.

“We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during the operation,” he added. The special DGP said 372 well-coordinated strong nakas involving over 2,684 police personnel were set up under the supervision of inspectors/DSPs.

