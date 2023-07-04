 Over 13,400 water courses restored for irrigation of fields : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Over 13,400 water courses restored for irrigation of fields

Over 13,400 water courses restored for irrigation of fields

Over 13,400 water courses restored for irrigation of fields


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

In a rather valiant attempt to stop further extraction of the depleting groundwater, the government has restored over 13,400 water courses (khals) to carry canal water in the fields for irrigation.

It was after decades that water from canals now reached the tail-ends of canals. The government had also increased the flow of water into the canals by 10,239 cusecs to ensure that more surface water was used for irrigation purposes, Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar told mediapersons here today.

Earlier, the canals were carrying water up to 51 per cent of their total carrying capacity. After four decades, the water flow in canals — Upper Bist Doab, Bist Doab and Bhakra Mainline — has been increased by 20 per cent. “Most canals are carrying water over the freeboard limit. This is the reason that small breaches have been reported in some water channels because suddenly the water flow has been increased to facilitate farmers, whose fields are located at the tail-end of the canals,” said Hayer. Though the data for how much of groundwater extraction is stemmed will be available only towards the end of the ongoing paddy season, the minister said the present use of 21 per cent canal water and 79 per cent groundwater was expected to reverse because of this decision.

Meet Hayer further said out of 15,741 water courses closed due to the unavailability of canal water for the last several decades, 13,471 courses were restored by the Water Resources Department during the last two-and-a-half months. Now, of 47,000 water courses in Punjab, only 2,270 remain to be restored, regarding which the work was going on a war footing.

The minister said the department had restored the closed water courses at Rs 200 crore through MGNREGA funds.

Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar said the department had completed 318 flood prevention works at Rs 89.10 crore before the season started. Among them, 193 drain cleaning works were completed with Rs 39.53 crore expenditure and 75 flood prevention works were done with Rs 46.43 crore cost. Similarly, five machines were purchased by the department at Rs 3.15 crore which were being used for cleaning the drains. He said the department would now clean the drains throughout the year.

Water flow increased by 10,239 cusecs

The government has increased the flow of water into canals by 10,239 cusecs to ensure that more surface water is used for irrigation purposes. — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, water resources minister

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue