Over 1K liquor cartons seized

Tribune News Service

Abohar: As many as 1,330 cartons of Punjab-made liquor were seized from two vehicles by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday and Sunday. In the first incident, Inspector Alka Meena said a naka was set up and 720 cases of liquor was seized from a Gujarat-bound truck. In the second incident, 610 cases of different brands were seized from a tanker. OC

Contractual staffers protest

Sangrur: Contractual employees of the Forest Department under the banner of the Democratic Janglat Mulazam Union held a state-level protest in the city for the regularisation of their services. After the administration fixed their meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on February 22 in Chandigarh, they ended their protest. They also announced to continue their protest till their services were regularised. TNS

Popli applies for bail

Chandigarh: IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested by the Vigilance Department in a corruption case, has applied for bail in an FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police under various sections of the Arms Act, 1959. The case against Popli was registered following alleged seizure of 73 cartridges from his government house in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on June 21, 2022, by a team of the VB. TNS

Minister meets players

Chandigarh: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer honoured Indian hockey players on Tuesday. The hockey players included Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Krishna Pathak and Sukhjit Singh. On the occasion, Rupinder Pal Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh, who won Olympic medals were also honoured.