Over 1K litres of lahan seized, three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 7

The police have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit and recovered at least 1,000 litres of lahan at Melak Akalia village located on the Sutlej basin in Dharamkot sub-division today.

The accused has been identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Sanghera village. He was involved in the business of distilling and selling illicit liquor. A case under Sections 61, 11 and 4 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. In another incident, the police have recovered around 100 litres of lahan from Madheke village. The peddler has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Madheke.

Meanwhile, cops seized 168 bottles of liquor were recovered from Jaswinder Singh, alias Gola, a resident of Baghapurana. —