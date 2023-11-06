Punjab: Over 1L apply for subsidised wheat seeds

Chandigarh, November 5
The state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has received a total of 10,9,240 applications from farmers across the state for availing of 50 per cent subsidy on certified wheat seeds so far.
Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said 21,842 invoices of 8736.8 quintal seeds had already been uploaded on the department’s portal.
The subsidy for wheat seeds is being provided for a maximum of 5 acres area per farmer, besides giving priority to the SC, small (2.5 to 5 acres) and marginal (up to 2.5 acres) farmers.
The certified seeds are being provided at 50 per cent subsidy or at a maximum of Rs 1,000 per quintal to farmers in the rabi 2023-24 season. The minister said the maximum number of applications (11,589) have been received from Fazilka district, followed by Sangrur (9,894), Bathinda (9,282), Sri Muktsar Sahib (7,261), Patiala (6,205), Mansa (6,139) and Faridkot (6,047).
