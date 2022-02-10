Over 2,800 FIRs for poll code violation in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Muscle power, and free flow of liquor, narcotics and arms seems to have posed a challenge to conduct free and fair elections in Punjab. In all, 2,815 FIRs have been registered since the model code of conduct came into effect last month. On an average, around 100 cases were registered daily.

As per the data compiled by the Election Commission (EC), 1,788 cases — the highest — were registered under the Excise Act. In other words, liquor has been flowing freely to influence voters.

The banned psychotropic substances are also being used to win over voters, as 741 NDPS cases have been registered during the same period. Besides, 145 cases have been filed for property defacement and 62 cases for possessing illegal arms. And 51 cases have been registered under the IPC. Interestingly, two cases have been filed for violating Covid safety norms. Both cases were registered in Tarn Taran district.

In a district-wise break-up, the Amritsar police registered the highest number of cases (362). It was followed by Jalandhar (223), Ludhiana (208), Mansa (202) and Mohali (199). The lowest number of cases were registered in Kapurthala (13). In all, 31 cases have been filed in Ropar, 37 in Barnala, 40 in Fatehgarh Sahib and 49 in Pathankot.

The EC received 5,019 complaints through various modes — 4,811 have been disposed of and 208 are pending.

Till February 8, enforcement teams seized valuables worth Rs 399.64 crore in violation of the model code of conduct.

Surveillance teams have seized 41.66 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.70 crore. Psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 314.75 crore have been recovered, while unaccounted cash of Rs 25.63 crore has also been confiscated.

Maximum seizures under excise, NDPS Acts

Rs23.70 cr worth of liquor

Rs314.75 cr worth of psychotropic substances

Rs25.63 cr unaccounted cash

1,356 vulnerable hamlets

3,884 probable troublemakers

112 unlicensed weapons seized