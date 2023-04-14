Over 300 Covid cases reported

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Punjab seems to be at a rapid pace heading towards the fourth Covid-19 wave as the state reported over 300 cases today.

According to a media bulletin, the state reported 321 confirmed cases and two deaths. One death each was reported from Jalandhar and Moga. At present, the state has 1,092 active cases and 19 patients are on oxygen support and six are in ICUs of various hospitals.

According to the bulletin, Mohali topped the chart with 68 cases. Followed by Ludhiana and Bathinda with 31 and 27 cases. In Bathinda district, the total number of cases has risen to 80.

Bathinda Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tejwant Singh said about four patients were undergoing treatment at private hospitals and the rest were in home isolation. Some patients are on oxygen support.

“We are following the guidelines and protocols laid down by the Union Government. The surveillance teams, which had been constituted earlier, have been re-activated to monitor the situation,” the CMO said. Persons with symptoms of the disease are being clinically tested to verify about their infections.

In Muktsar, 45 persons have tested positive for Covid in the last 10 days. Of these, 11 persons were infected in the last 24 hours. At present, the district has 34 active patients. The health authorities have appealed to the public to wear mask at crowded places.