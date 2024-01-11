Over 4.5 lakh players participated in ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the formal culmination of the second season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’.

The CM said more than 4.5 lakh players had participated in these games held across the state earlier. Cash awards worth Rs 8.30 crore have been digitally transferred in the bank accounts of around 11,000 players who had bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in these games, the CM added.

He said 35 competitions were held in eight age groups and for the first time, rugby, cycling, horse riding, wushu and shooting volleyball have been introduced in the games. CM Mann asserted that these games will also help the state government to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the players which will be beneficial for grooming them for the national and international events in future.

