 Over 55,000 first-timers to exercise franchise in Gurdaspur constituency : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Over 55,000 first-timers to exercise franchise in Gurdaspur constituency

Over 55,000 first-timers to exercise franchise in Gurdaspur constituency

Over 55,000 first-timers to exercise franchise in Gurdaspur constituency

File photo



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 28

There are strong indications that first-time voters will turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise because they want a “revamp of the country’s education, industrial and health systems.”

There are over 55,000 first-timers in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. These youngsters understand the value of a vote to a nicety. A girl student of a Gurdaspur-based institution emphasised the value of a single vote by giving a striking example. “Not long ago, my grandfather was in contention for the Chief Minister’s post in Rajasthan. An international funding agency had promised him a big loan for the construction of two dams to be built in flood-prone areas. The catch was that the loan would be given only if he, and nobody else, becomes the CM. He lost by one vote. His wife did not vote because she thought her husband was a sure-shot winner. He never became the CM and consequently the loan was never released by the agency. The area where the dam was to be established is still flood-prone. In the Indian context, that is the power of a single vote,” she said.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, hotelier Romesh Mahajan offered a heavy discount on lunch and dinner for first-time voters. The votes were cast but not a single first-timer landed in his hotel. Likewise, this time too he is putting on a similar offer. Some other hoteliers, too, have set the ball rolling in this direction. However, there are clear signs that these first-timers will not be hankering after the freebies and instead they are ready to vote to “put the country in the driver’s seat as far a development is concerned.”

Ex-Dy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa says, “The country’s youth forms a compelling and forceful voting group, fully capable of influencing electoral outcomes and shaping the nation’s political trajectory.”

SAD candidate Daljit Cheema said, “The way they adopt new ideologies positions them as catalysts for progress of the political landscape. No longer are they mere watchers, they are the real agents of change.”

Rohit Kumar, a national-level judo player of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Judo Centre said, “As a first time voter, I want to select a government that will provide more jobs and better education. I want my vote to be counted.” Gurdaspur-based Manjinder Singh Dala, studying for his law degree in GNDU, says, “I will vote because I want to end reservation in our system. Instead, there should be system of meritocracy that should be put in place.” Clearly, youngsters are symbolic of the new generation that is acting as a catalyst of change.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

10
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans