Over 6,000 trained in dairy farming under entrepreneurship programme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

In order to make rural youth self-reliant through dairy occupation, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday said 6,116 farmers have been given advanced dairy farming training this year under the Dairy Entrepreneurship Training Program.

Besides, a four-week long dairy entrepreneurship training programme will be organised from February 20 at nine dairy training & extension centres by the Dairy Development Department to impart technical skills to farmers aspiring to set up their own dairy farms.

The minister said the programme would be organised at nine districts — Ropar (Chaitamali), Ludhiana (Bija), Moga (Gill), Jalandhar (Phagwara), Sri Muktsar Sahib (Abul Khurana), Amritsar (Verka), Mansa (Sardulgarh), Tarn Taran and Sangrur.

He said, at these programmes, advanced training will be imparted to the participants to help modernise existing dairy farming in a scientific manner.

Every year, the target of training 6,600 farmers under two-week training program and 1,000 youths under the four-week dairy entrepreneurship training program has been fixed.

So far, 21 batches of both programs have been conducted in which 6,116 farmers have been trained.

Four-week long camps in 9 districts