Over 8 lakh bags yet to be lifted from Fazilka mandi

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 4

Total chaos has engulfed the grain market of Fazilka. According to farmers and commission agents, the repeated claims of the administration regarding hassle-free procurement have fallen flat due to tardy lifting by procurement agencies and private traders.

“A whopping 8 to 10 lakh bags (each bag weighing 35 kg) are yet to be lifted from the grain market, thanks to the indifferent attitude of officials concerned,” said Davinder Sachdeva, president, Arhtiya Association, Fazilka.

Sachdeva said the arhtiyas had decided to suspend the auction and purchase of all varieties of paddy on Saturday and Sunday to clear backlog.

He said the commission agents have informed the farmers, officials of market committee and procurement agencies, rice millers and exporters about the decision. adding: “We hope to lift more than 2 lakh bags in two days for hassle-free movement of vehicles.”

Large heaps of filled bags can be seen all across the grain market, which is spread in about 85 acres of land.

Farmer Kuldeep Singh of Farmawali village said he was stuck in traffic at the market for about three hours as all roads were blocked.

“No proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets and urinals are in place. Only two permanent toilets have failed to cater to the need of 3,000 to 4,000 persons visiting the market daily these days,” alleged Pritam Singh, a farmer who has been in the market for two days waiting for the auction.