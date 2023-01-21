Over 9 lakh sign for release of Sikh prisoners

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 20

The nationwide signature campaign launched by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) is receiving good response. Close to 10 lakh people have signed during the campaign. These signatures will be submitted to the President of India.

The campaign with signees’ credentials was started on December 1 at at least 25 gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana. Later, it was extended to 89 gurdwaras and Sikh Mission Centres in various pockets of UP, Rajasthan, J&K and Delhi.

An SGPC official said over nine lakh forms were signed by people in Punjab and the rest from outside the state. “It will cross the 15 lakh mark by the month end,” he said.

