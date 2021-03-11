Over one month into session, 8 lakh students await books in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 7

Even after over a month since the new academic started in schools of the state, students of Classes I, II and III are yet to be provided with books. Notably, mathematics, English and Punjabi are being taught in these classes.

“Due to the unavailability of the books, the studies of our wards are being adversely affected,” said Gurmeet Singh and Manoj Kumar of Chakkarwale Jhuge locality here.

According to information, there are about 8 lakh students of Classes I, II and III in 12,826 government government primary schools in the state. Moreover, nearly half of the books for Classes IV and V are also not available in the market thus further affecting the studies of about 13.87 lakh students.

“Over a month has already been wasted. Students are forced to sit idle in the classes. If the books are not provided, they will not be able to cover the syllabus during the remaining period,” said parents, Salwant Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, adding that the books should be made available without any further delay.

Bhagwant Bhateja, Head Teacher, Govt Primary Smart School, Pakka Seed Farm, said they were trying to teach the students with old books.

Yog Raj, Chairman, PSEB, said the state government has decided to introduce pre-primary classes from this session. The books which are being used previously are to be updated. He said the books are being designed as per new syllabus. “The Punjabi book for Class I is being distributed and Class I English book shall be available by the weekend. The books for Punjabi and English for Class II shall also be supplied at the earliest,” said Yog Raj.