Over Rs 13K crore paid to wheat growers: Punjab Government

Chandigarh, April 25
In a record, the payment to farmers for procurement of wheat has crossed the Rs 13,000-crore mark, said Lal Chand Kataruchak, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, today.
On April 25, the figure stood at Rs 13,697.09 crore, he said, claiming this was the highest payment made during the past decade. He said total MSP payments released this year so far were three times of what had been paid last year (Rs 4,754.42 crore) by the same date.
“These record-breaking figures are a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government in the mandis throughout on the strict directions of the CM,” he said, adding the government was committed to farmers’ welfare and would continue to take all possible steps to facilitate the seamless sale of their hard earned produce. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...