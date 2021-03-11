Over Rs 13K crore paid to wheat growers: Punjab Government

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

In a record, the payment to farmers for procurement of wheat has crossed the Rs 13,000-crore mark, said Lal Chand Kataruchak, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, today.

On April 25, the figure stood at Rs 13,697.09 crore, he said, claiming this was the highest payment made during the past decade. He said total MSP payments released this year so far were three times of what had been paid last year (Rs 4,754.42 crore) by the same date.

“These record-breaking figures are a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government in the mandis throughout on the strict directions of the CM,” he said, adding the government was committed to farmers’ welfare and would continue to take all possible steps to facilitate the seamless sale of their hard earned produce. —

