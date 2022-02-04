Overcast weather not good for rabi crop, say experts

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 3

Light to moderate rain, which was continuing in most parts of the state, particularly in the Malwa belt for the past 24 hours, is worrying farmers as it may harm rabi crops. It has affected the growth of wheat plants, delayed the harvesting of potatoes and also raised the fears of pest attack on other horticulture crops.

Agro-scientists say that cloudy and foggy weather conditions, which led to insufficient sunshine in the past one month has already affected the development of wheat plants, which were at the middle stage of growth.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, a state-award winner agro-scientist of the Agriculture Department, said: “Insufficient sunshine in the past one month has reduced photosynthesis, which will undoubtedly affect the growth of wheat plants”.

He said excessive rainfall also leads to water stress on plants, which decreases the rate of net photosynthesis per unit leaf area. Moreover, suspended particles of clay, silt, or free-floating algae could also make it hard for plants to synthesise the sugar they need to grow, he said.

Dr Brar said: “Proper soil aeration accelerates the growth of plants and increases the crop yield, but higher amount of water in soil results in poor aeration of soil, which retards the metabolic activities and reduces the respiration process in the root cells of the plants.”

Farmers, Sukhdev Singh of Khosa Randhir Singh village and Gurcharan Singh of Dhalleke village, said threats of aphids, yellow rust and other insects and pests on wheat plants were also looming large due to prolonged wet and humid weather conditions. “It may affect the production or net yield of the crop,” they feared.

The agro-scientist said yellow rust was a common fungal disease in wheat and affects the stems, leaves and grains. The prolonged cloudy weather conditions had increased the chances of wheat getting infested with aphids at the growing stage, when both the adults and nymphs take a heavy toll by sucking the cell sap, thus reducing the vitality of plants, he maintained.

He said the Agriculture Department would assess the effect of prolonged cloudy and wet weather conditions on wheat in the coming days. “If the rain stops in a day or two and paves the way for good sunny days then the weather will become conducive for the growth of wheat plants,” he said.

However, Dr Brar advised the farmers to be careful and check their crops regularly to detect aphid attack, if any, so that preventive remedial measures could be taken on time.

