Drug overdose kills Abohar youth, two booked

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 8

The police have registered a case against two persons after a 24-year-old died from drug overdose.

Paramjit Singh, resident of village Azamwala, said that his son had become addicted to drugs. On March 7, they found him lying unconscious with an injection in his hand.

Before dying, the teenager told his father that he had brought ‘chitta’ from Kuldeep Singh of Azamwala and Baljit Singh of Mamu Khera village. Both have been booked by the police.

