Patiala: Owner, managers of cinema booked for poll code violation

Patiala, April 9

Following intervention of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the police here on Monday registered an FIR for the violation of the code of conduct against the owner and managers of Prime Cinema and the in-charge of Qube Cinema.

Divulging further information, CEO Sibin C said today that his office had received a complaint on April 6 from an RTI activist regarding gross violation of the code of conduct as the promotional video ads featuring the state government logo and Chief Minister were being played in cinemas across the state.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the CEO had sought a report from Patiala DC, under whose jurisdiction Prime Cinema, Rajpura, falls, Secretary, Public Relation Department, Government of Punjab, who issues releasing order for all state government advertisements to various agencies, and all DC-cum-DEOs in the state to ascertain the status of display of such government advertisements in any cinema across the state.

The CEO said following this, a notice was issued to Paramjit Singh, manager, Prime Cinemas, on April 6 and a flying squad visited the cinema. “Thereafter, being a matter primarily related with the display of advertisement in cinema, the case was put up before the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, Patiala,” he said.

As per the recommendations of this committee, the Patiala police on April 8 lodged a complaint against the owner and managers of Prime Cinema and the representatives/manager/person in-charge of Qube Cinema. The CEO said a report was sent to the Election Commission of India by the CEO office, Punjab, for further directions in this regard.

