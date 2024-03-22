Pact talks underway with BJP: Dhindsa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who recently came back to SAD fold, said talks to form alliance with the BJP were underway ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Dhindsa was in the city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple today. He said SAD chief Sukhbir Badal would clarify the situation during the core-committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“Sukhbir may throw light on this matter tomorrow. The pact would be formed after getting assurances on resolving the Panthic issues. We are working on the modalities in this direction,” said Dhindsa.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had also stated that negotiations on seat sharing with Akali Dal were underway.

Dhindsa said the dissident Akalis came on one platform to safeguard Punjab and the Panthic values. “All are welcome to save the Panth,” he said. He claimed that the AAP government was being run from Delhi.

“I have learnt that ration meant for the BPL beneficiaries is being procured from the Centre. The AAP government has hired a firm and pays a hefty sum to distribute ration,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Lok Sabha #Sikhs #Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa