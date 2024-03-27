Pact with Akalis possible: BSP

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 26

Following clear indications that the SAD-BJP alliance won’t work in the Lok Sabha elections, the possibility of a tie-up between the Akali Dal and the BSP is not ruled out.

Watching SAD inching towards the BJP, the BSP leadership had six weeks ago announced that its pact with SAD was over.

Everything is fair... Everything is fair in love, war and politics. We will go as per the decision of our high command. If both leaders think that the pact will be for the good of the Panth, samaj and the Constitution, we too will stand as a votary. Jasvir Garhi, State BSP president

State BSP president Jasvir Garhi has again said its pact with SAD can be possible provided Sukhbir Singh Badal talks to BSP supremo Mayawati.

Asked about the flip-flops and again a change of heart in favour of SAD, Garhi said, “Everything is fair in love, war and politics. We will go as per the decision of our high command. If both leaders think that continuing the alliance will be for the good of the Panth, samaj and the Constitution, we too will stand as a votary.”

Garhi said, “In August last, I had suggested Sukhbir to go in for a Mahagathbandhan in Punjab too taking along the CPI, the CPM and the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI). Though we are late now, I feel that it can still be worked out and help us generate good results on some seats.”

The SAD leadership, on the other hand, maintains that it was a one-sided decision of the BSP to withdraw on the alliance. “We never said no to them”, senior Akali leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said. The SAD leaders are hopeful that an alliance with the BSP could improve the prospects in those pockets where there was a sizable Dalit population.

