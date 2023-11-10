Paddy arrival dips 14.7% in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 9

Despite crop cutting experiments showing an increase in paddy production in the district, the arrival of paddy in grain markets is 14.7 per cent lower than last year. Flood-affected farmers say production is likely to go down, but the authorities are confident of upswing in production this year.

“The per acre paddy production in flood-affected areas has gone down due to multiple reasons, including late sowing and early winter. This year we got around 24 quintals of paddy from each acre. Last year, it was around 32 quintals,” said Ravinder Singh, a farmer from Moonak.

According to official figures, various grain markets of Sangrur district received a total 12,42,375 MTs of paddy till Wednesday. The corresponding figure last year was 14,24,718 MTs. Of the total arrival, Pungrain has purchased 4,87,250 MTs, Markfed 2,90,277 MTs, Punsup 2,21,785 MTs, Warehouse 98,114 MTs and the remaining was purchased by private traders. 191, 1,14 MTs has been lying unsold.

In all, various agencies have lifted a total of 10,31,000 MTs, while 19,22,66 MTs is lying in various grain markets.

Sangrur District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh confirmed that paddy arrival was down by 14.7 per cent as compared to the last year’s data.

“In flood-affected areas, per acre production has gone down. But in other areas, farmers are getting around 32 quintals per acre. The government should help flood-affected farmers,” said Amrik Singh, district president of BKU (Ugrahan).

Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh said their crop cutting experiments had shown around 5-6 per cent increase in paddy production in district.

“Around 90 per cent paddy has been harvested in the district. The remaining will also reach the grain markets in coming some days,” he said.

