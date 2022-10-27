 Paddy arrival picks up, but lifting tardy in Muktsar grain markets : The Tribune India

Paddy arrival picks up, but lifting tardy in Muktsar grain markets

Paddy arrival picks up, but lifting tardy in Muktsar grain markets

Paddy at a grain market in Muktsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 26

The paddy arrival has picked up, but the lifting process is still slow in Muktsar district.

As of now, 2,80,867 MT paddy has arrived in the mandis. Of this, 2,63,244 MT has been purchased and 1,60,447 MT lifted.

2,80,867 MT: Arrival so far

2,63,244 MT: Purchased

1,60,447 MT:Lifted

It means 1,02,797 MT paddy is yet to be lifted from mandis. Of this, 42,078 MT is yet to be lifted from mandis in Malout, 25,339 MT in Muktsar, 20,208 MT in Gidderbaha and 15,172 MT in Bariwala.

No problems

The paddy arrival has gained momentum. The lifting is slow, but there is hardly any problem. If the lifting gains pace, farmers and commission agents will not face inconvenience. --Tajinder Babbu Bansal, former president, kacha arhtiya association

Some commission agents said the paddy arrival had picked up after Diwali. For instance, 23,552 MT paddy arrived in the mandis in the district on Wednesday.

Tajinder Babbu Bansal, former president, Kacha Arhtiya Association, Muktsar, said, “The paddy arrival has gained momentum now. The lifting is slow, but there is hardly any problem now. If the lifting gains pace in the coming days, then the farmers and commission agents will not face any problem. Earlier, the labourers had gone on leave due to Diwali.”

Notably, the private purchase is very less this year as just 444 MT paddy has been purchased by traders till date.

A senior official said the crop arrival had gathered pace in the past two or three days. As labourers are not working during the festive time, the lifting has been delayed. However, the overall scenario is much better than other districts, claimed the official.

