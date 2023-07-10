Paddy on 25,000 acres inundated, people in 50 villages told to move

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 9

The Jalandhar district administration has ordered the evacuation of people in 50 flood-prone villages in Jalandhar after incessant rain lashed the region, leaving fields flooded.

Paddy crop across 25,000 acres at Sultanpur Lodhi, Gidderpindi and Lohian have been submerged and over 35 villages face a flood-like situation, according to MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. Large chunks of land under paddy cultivation were also inundated in the Shahkot-Nakodar belt.

The Jalandhar DC also ordered night patrolling in all flood-sensitive villages of Nakodar, Shahkot, Lohian and Phillaur. Farmers living near the Dhussi bundh from Darewal village to Phillaur, which has over 100 villages, claim that 70 per cent of paddy crop on both sides of the bundh were under water.

While the district administration had claimed to have started strengthening the bundh walls and desilting process on the Gidderpindi bridge, residents fear more release of dam waters will wreak havoc in the region.

Residents said they were forced to spend the day in fear as water was being released from Ropar.

Salwinder Singh Jania, resident of Jania Chahal village in Shahkot, said, “Administration officers are asking for leaving the place but where will farmers go? Crops on 60 to 70 per cent have already been damaged. Fields are flooded. We have suffered huge losses.”

The DC, SDMs, MP Seechewal and Minister Balkar Singh surveyed various areas to assess the damage.

DC Vishesh Sarangal said, “In 50 villages, evacuation has already been ordered and relief camps have been set up for farmers willing to move. The Shahkot, Lohian and Phillaur blocks are put on alert and all ADCs have been allocated each block. They will camp at these blocks tonight. Water is below danger mark in Jalandhar so far, but we are prepared for evacuation from 100 to 150 villages, if the situation arises. Various drills have also been conducted and medicines, ration and stay arrangements are ready. It’s difficult to say how much water will be released from Ropar.”