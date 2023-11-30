Paddy procurement period extended till December 7 in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, November 30

The Centre has extended the period of paddy procurement in Punjab till December 7, said state minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Thursday.

The Punjab government had sought an extension in the procurement period due to late crop sowing in certain parts of the state which were affected by floods in July this year.

Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kataruchak said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had directed his department to take up the matter with the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution to extend the paddy procurement time period as Punjab had witnessed state-wide floods leading to late sowing and eventually delayed harvesting which was still on-going in certain parts of the state.

This extension was necessary in view of the on-going harvesting in some parts, the minister said.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India in its November 30 communication conveyed its approval for the revision of the procurement period of paddy during Kharif marketing season 2023-24 as October 1 to December 7 instead of earlier fixed as October 1 till November 30.

As of now, around 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased across the state, he said.

#Lal Chand Kataruchak