Paddy sowing in seven districts of Punjab starts today

Chandigarh, June 15
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that paddy sowing will start tomorrow in seven districts. These include Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar.
“Farmers can begin paddy sowing in seven districts from tomorrow. The farming community will be given 8 hours of uninterrupted power supply,” the CM tweeted.
