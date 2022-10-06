 Paddy yield in Malwa higher than govt estimates : The Tribune India

Paddy yield in Malwa higher than govt estimates

Agriculture Dept had put output at 26 quintal/acre, actual is 35-36 quintal/acre

Paddy yield in Malwa higher than govt estimates

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 5

The paddy yield this year in the Malwa region is much higher than what the estimates prepared by the Agriculture Department have suggested. This will bring cheer to the state’s farmers in the ongoing festive season.

The department had initially suggested that the average yield would be around 26 quintal per acre. However, the arrival of paddy in various mandis of the Malwa region has now revealed that the yield is much higher, with the maximum going up to 35-36 quintal per acre.

This higher yield is being reported from Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa, Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana districts. This shows that there has been a limited impact of the rice dwarfing virus and of the inclement weather just before harvesting.

When asked about the discrepancy in the prediction and actual output, officials said they had only given a report for the average expected yield. “We had not given details regarding the maximum expected yield. The data for maximum yield from all paddy growing districts is being collated again and will be submitted to the Food and Supply Department,” said Punjab Director of Agriculture Gurwinder Singh.

While this means a boom for the state’s largely agrarian economy, the financial scale of the operation will also have to be changed. Interestingly, the Anaj Kharid portal, where the default setting for accepting paddy from a farmer had been initially kept at 26 quintal per acre (plus minus five per cent), the settings are being changed now to accept paddy with yield of 35 quintal per acre. If these are not changed, then any grain above 26 quintal per acre, will not be accepted from a farmer by government procurement agencies.

This would have left the farmer high and dry as nine to ten quintal per acre of his produce would be left either unsold or he would be forced to sell it to private traders at prices lower than the MSP of Rs 2,040 per quintal. Such farmers would also get a red entry in their revenue records, under suspicion that they are getting cheaper paddy from outside the state to be sold to government agencies at higher MSP here.

Have sought revised estimates

Higher yield has been reported by commission agents from various grain markets. Based on their inputs, we have asked the Agriculture Department to give us a revised estimate of paddy yield. — Rahul Bhandari, principal secretary, food and supplies

#Agriculture #Malwa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Business

'Contaminated' Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

3
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

4
Nation

Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair among Nobel Prize nominees: Survey

5
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

6
Nation

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

9
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

10
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand

Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Punjab DIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in forest scam

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district