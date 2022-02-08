Painting expo brings forth history of Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 7

An exhibition titled “Timelines of Abohar” was organised recently at an open-air theatre to revisit the city’s history. “Hamaro Abohar” was the theme of the art competition, which witnessed a good number of participants.

Dr Yogesh Snehi of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) said according to the research carried out so far, Abohar was a city of migrants. Historians discussed about the visits of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Lala Lajpat Rai, during the freedom struggle to Abohar, he said.

Initially, Bhatti Rajputs settled in Abohar. Later, the Muslim community also settled here on a large scale, but migrated during Partition in 1947. The tourists had discussed about natural beauty of Abohar, due to which it was called “Abha Nagri”.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said more such exhibitions would be organised.—