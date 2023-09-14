Pakistan, Bangladesh pilgrims in Fatehgarh Sahib for Urs

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 13

After a gap of five years, 127 pilgrims from Pakistan and thousands of Naqshbandi Muslims from India and abroad have come to pay obeisance at the three-day annual Urs in memory of Sufi saint Sheikh Ahmad Farooqui Sirhindi, which started today at Rauza Sharif here.

Sajjda Nasheen Khalifa Sayyad Mohammad Sadiq Raza Mujaddid said that Urs started with religious ceremonies. He said that devotees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afganisthan and other countries had arrived. He said that on the first day, the devotees would visit the dargah and offer namaz. He added that ‘Tilawat ki Quran’ would be read tomorrow.

He further said that at Urs no political activity would be allowed. He said that arrangements had been made comfortable stay and langar of the pilgrims by the dargah committee.

Parneet Shergill, Deputy Commissioner, said that the district administration had made arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims like medical facilities, toilets, drinking water and round-the-clock power supply.

Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SSP, said that foolproof security arrangements had been made by the police for the safety of the devotees.

