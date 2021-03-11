Pakistani drone drops heroin; farmers catch peddlers

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 7

A Pakistani drone dropped 3.5-kg heroin near the BSF’s Khayaliwala outpost in the wee hours today. As two Punjab-based peddlers reached the spot to pick up the consignment, two farmers irrigating their fields caught them.

The accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, alias Sonu of Gharinda, Ranveer Singh, alias Kaka of Chheharta in Amritsar, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jas, a resident of Bhullar Bet and Lovepreet Singh, alias Luv, of Kapurthala. Sources said two farmers were irrigating crops near pillar number 365 of Khayaliwala outpost around 2:30 am. After noticing two youngsters picking up packets, the duo ran after them and caught them.

Later, locals informed the BSF and police, which nabbed their two accomplices waiting in the car. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against the accused.

