Pak drone seized by BSF in Ferozepur sector

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 9

The BSF troops of 155 Battalion deputed near border outpost Mabbo ke recovered a Pakistani drone which had intruded in this sector.

BSF officials said last night, troops on duty heard a humming sound near the border pillar number 197/M following which the troops on duty fired 11 rounds towards the drone. Later, a joint search operation was carried out during which the Punjab Police and BSF officials recovered a drone (Quardcoptor Model DJJ Mavic 3 Classic). A case under Sections 10,11,12 of Aircraft Act 1934 was registered at Mamdot police station.

Earlier on November 28, one drone was seized near Rana Panj Grain village in Guruharsahai. On November 14 as well, the BSF troops had seized a drone. In another incident on November 4, one drone was seized from Tendi Wala village.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur #Pakistan