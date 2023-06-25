Pak drone shot down in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, June 24
The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in the Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.
On June 23, around 9 pm, BSF troops detected the movement of a drone near TJ Singh village in Tarn Taran district. As per the laid-down drill, troops immediately acted to intercept the drone, a BSF officer said.
A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out on Saturday morning. At about 8.10 am, a drone in a broken condition was found in the fields adjacent to Lakhana village in the district, he added. The drone is a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.
Officials said another Pakistani drone has been found in Ferozepur sector on Saturday by the BSF and the Punjab Police.
Heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized
- The BSF on Saturday seized two packets of heroin weighing one-kg each in Sriganganagar. The international value of the contraband is around Rs 10 crore
- According to sources, the heroin was reportedly dropped by a drone which intruded into the Indian territory
- The BSF has handed over further investigation to the Narcotics Control Bureau
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet
Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...
India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi
Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...
Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones
$3 billion deal with US firm