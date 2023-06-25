Pak drone shot down in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in the Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.

On June 23, around 9 pm, BSF troops detected the movement of a drone near TJ Singh village in Tarn Taran district. As per the laid-down drill, troops immediately acted to intercept the drone, a BSF officer said.

A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out on Saturday morning. At about 8.10 am, a drone in a broken condition was found in the fields adjacent to Lakhana village in the district, he added. The drone is a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

Officials said another Pakistani drone has been found in Ferozepur sector on Saturday by the BSF and the Punjab Police.

