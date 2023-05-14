Pak frees 198 fishermen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

A total of 198 Indian fishermen crossed over to India from the Attari-Wagah joint check post on Friday night.

A majority of them served jail term from 18 months to 30 months for transgressing into the maritime boundary of Pakistan.

The fishermen said as there was no visible demarcation of border in the Arabian Sea, they had no idea when they entered the territorial waters of Pakistan. They said two of their companions died in the jail.

On the request of the district administration, the fishermen stayed put at Guru Teg Bahadur Niwas.

Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman, Dharam Prachar Committee, said 193 fishermen were from Gujarat.