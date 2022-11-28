Pakistani intruder shot at in Sriganganagar

Abohar, November 27
The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans foiled an intrusion attempt by a Pakistani national who crossed the zero line and started moving towards the Indian side of the International border in Sriganganagar area last evening.
As per sources, the intruder ignored warnings of the jawans and as a precautionary measure, they shot him in the legs. He was given first-aid before interrogation.
The identity card revealed the identity of the intruder as Safdar Hussain (39), a resident of Izafi Basti Chak 46 Fateh village in Bahawalnagar. Nothing suspicious was found from him. He was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after questioning.
