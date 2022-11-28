Pakistani intruder shot at in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans foiled an intrusion attempt by a Pakistani national who crossed the zero line and started moving towards the Indian side of the International border in Sriganganagar area last evening.

A BSF personnel provides first aid to an intruder. Tribune Photo

As per sources, the intruder ignored warnings of the jawans and as a precautionary measure, they shot him in the legs. He was given first-aid before interrogation.

The identity card revealed the identity of the intruder as Safdar Hussain (39), a resident of Izafi Basti Chak 46 Fateh village in Bahawalnagar. Nothing suspicious was found from him. He was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after questioning.

