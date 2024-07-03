Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 2

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF at Sadiqi in the Fazilka sector on the intervening night of July 1 and 2. BSF sources said an intruder tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side. He was challenged by a sentry on duty but the person continued to advance in an aggressive posture.

NK Tripathi, Commandant, 55 battalion, BSF, said despite being challenged, he moved towards the fencing and the jawan fired at him to stop him.

During the search of the area, the body a youth aged between 25 and 27 years was recovered from the place of the incident. The BSF also recovered some cigarettes, a lighter, and earphone from a pouch, which was found on the person of the dead intruder. Sources said the pouch had some Urdu text written on it.

