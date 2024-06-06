Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims on occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Arjun Dev

Amritsar, June 5
The Pakistan High Commission has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at events on the occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Arjun Dev.
Owing to the Nanakshahi Calendar row that has led to the mismatch of dates, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has yet again skipped from sending any request to the Pakistan embassy for sending ‘jathas’ for the occasion.
Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) follows the original Nanakshahi Calendar and observes the occasions accordingly.
The SGPC would observe the occasion on June 10, while the same event would be held in Pakistan on June 16.
