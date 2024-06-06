Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims on occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Arjun Dev

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

The Pakistan High Commission has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at events on the occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Arjun Dev.

Owing to the Nanakshahi Calendar row that has led to the mismatch of dates, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has yet again skipped from sending any request to the Pakistan embassy for sending ‘jathas’ for the occasion.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) follows the original Nanakshahi Calendar and observes the occasions accordingly.

The SGPC would observe the occasion on June 10, while the same event would be held in Pakistan on June 16.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nanakshahi calendar #Pakistan #Sikhs