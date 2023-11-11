Pakistan launches portal for Sikh tourists

Lahore, November 10
For the first time, Pakistan’s Punjab government has launched an online hotel bookings and security services portal for Sikhs intending to travel to the province from India and other parts of the world for pilgrimage.
The ‘Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’ was termed as a “groundbreaking religious tourism programme” by Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
“For the first time, we have launched ‘Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’ — a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their holy places in the country,” Naqvi told reporters here on Friday.
He asserted that the initiative represents the first of its kind in Pakistan.
“As part of this programme, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal,” Naqvi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’