Pakistan launches portal for Sikh tourists

PTI

Lahore, November 10

For the first time, Pakistan’s Punjab government has launched an online hotel bookings and security services portal for Sikhs intending to travel to the province from India and other parts of the world for pilgrimage.

The ‘Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’ was termed as a “groundbreaking religious tourism programme” by Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

“For the first time, we have launched ‘Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’ — a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their holy places in the country,” Naqvi told reporters here on Friday.

He asserted that the initiative represents the first of its kind in Pakistan.

“As part of this programme, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal,” Naqvi said.

