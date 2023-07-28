Pak man repatriated, another arrested

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 27

The BSF handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistani Rangers on humanitarian grounds late last evening. Official sources said Pak national had inadvertently entered the Indian territory.

The alert BSF forces apprehended the intruder ahead of barbed wire fencing in the Indian territory at Khanpur in the Fazilka sector but later on repatriated. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him.

On the other hand, the BSF nabbed a Pakistani national near Border Outpost Roop Nagar here on Tuesday evening. The youth has been identified as Mukarram Sharif (20) of Bahawalnagar.

Sources said as Sharif entered the Indian territory, the alert jawans of the 55 Battalion of the BSF nabbed him. He has been handed over to the police. Sunil Kumar, SHO, said the police had registered an FIR under Section 3 and 4 of the Passport Act against Sharif.

He said nothing had been recovered from his possession. The investigation is on.

Nothing seized

The repatriated Pak national had inadvertently entered the Indian territory

Nothing objectionable was recovered from him

#Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka #Pakistan