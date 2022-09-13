Pak national held with 10-gm heroin

Abohar, September 12
The BSF today caught a Pakistani national and handed him over to the police in Sriganganagar. Officials said Liaquat Ali of Minchinabad tehsil of Bahawalnagar district in West Punjab had recently crossed the Zero line near Border Outpost 1-X of the BSF. He was reportedly carrying with him 10-gm heroin, a cigarette pack, lighter, mosquito preventing liquid and a few medicines. Prima facie he appeared to be a drug addict.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...