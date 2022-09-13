Pak national held with 10-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 12

The BSF today caught a Pakistani national and handed him over to the police in Sriganganagar. Officials said Liaquat Ali of Minchinabad tehsil of Bahawalnagar district in West Punjab had recently crossed the Zero line near Border Outpost 1-X of the BSF. He was reportedly carrying with him 10-gm heroin, a cigarette pack, lighter, mosquito preventing liquid and a few medicines. Prima facie he appeared to be a drug addict.