Pak pilgrims urge Central Govt to issue more visas

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 14

Pakistan pilgrims, who are on a visit at Rauza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib, applauded the warm hospitality accorded to them by the administration, local political leaders and the people at large. They said they were overwhelmed with the warmth and love of the Punjabi people and did not feel that they were in an alien country.

After offering namaz at the shrine on the second day of the three-day annual Urs celebrations, the pilgrims, while talking to The Tribune, urged the Central Government to issue more visas and streamline the process so that more Pakistan nationals could visit shrines here.

They suggested a Kartarpur-like corridor in India. There is a natural love between the people of India and Pakistan, a pilgrim said, adding that they wanted peace and prosperity between the two countries.

Khalifa Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza Mujaddi of Rauza Sharif said the Urs celebrations will conclude on Friday after the Shukrana Namaz has been offered.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan pilgrims have come to pay obeisance at Rauza Sharif after a gap of five years. The 127 pilgrims are participating in the three-day annual Urs celebrations in the memory of Sufi Saint Sheikh Ahmad Farooqui Sirhindi.

SAD workers, led by SGPC vice-president Avtar Singh Ria and SAD’s former district president Jagdeep Singh Cheema, today welcomed the pilgrims.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Pakistan