Pakistan Rangers accept body of intruder

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 3

The Pakistan Rangers today accepted the body of an intruder, who was gunned down by Border Security Force personnel (BSF) while he was trying to enter the Indian territory on October 28 midnight.

The intruder had come into the Indian side around 250 metres from zero line. When he did not stop even after being warned by the security forces, soldiers fired eight rounds, resulting in his death near the Sherpura outpost, near Sriganganagar. Nothing incriminating was found from the intruder during a search.

During preliminary flag meetings, Pakistan Rangers sought photos and other details about the intruder for verification.

The deceased was reportedly identified through social media as Munib Asif (22), who belonged to Chak 269 village of Bahawalnagar district in Pakistan.

The intruder’s family identified his pictures, after which the Pakistan Rangers agreed to accept the body that was kept at the mortuary of a government hospital.

