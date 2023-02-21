Pak teen illegally married to Indian man repatriated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

A 19-year-old Pakistani woman, who had entered India through the India-Nepal border to marry her fiancé, was repatriated to her country through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post on Sunday.

The girl Iqra Jeewani, a resident of Hyderabad in Pakistan, had come into contact with 26-year-old Mulayam Singh of Uttar Pradesh while playing an online game Ludo.

After exchanging pleasantries telephonically, they decided to spend their whole life together. She decided to join him and applied for an Indian visa. After her visa was rejected, Iqra was advised to enter India illegally through Nepal.

Sources said Iqra reached Kathmandu’s airport on September 19, 2022, where she was received by Mulayam. Later, they got married in Kathmandu and stayed there for a week before crossing over to India through the Sanoli border.

They went to Bangalore and stayed there as a married couple. Iqra changed her name to ‘Rava Yadav’, a Hindu name.

The sources said someone in the locality spotted Iqra offering ‘namaz’ at her place, which raised suspicion and the people residing in her neighbourhood alerted the police.

After a raid was conducted at Mulayam’s house, the police investigated and discovered her Pakistani passport carrying her original name Iqra.

She was immediately taken into custody by the police. It is learnt that a case for illegal stay under forged credentials was also registered against Iqra and Mulayam was booked under forgery charges.

Later, Iqra was handed over to the Foreign Regional Registration Office. She was brought to Amritsar and handed over to the Pak Rangers by the BSF jawans in the presence of Bengaluru police officials on Sunday.

