Pak train carrying Sikh pilgrims derails, all safe

PTI

Lahore, November 5

Nine coaches of a special train carrying Pakistani Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations at a gurdwara in Nankana Sahib derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday.

No one was injured in the accident, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways. Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be observed on November 8. The main event to celebrate the Guru’s birth will be held at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib.

The spokesperson said the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when nine of its bogies derailed between Shorkot and Pir Mahl railway stations in the province.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident and conducted relief operations.

"Most of the passengers have been accommodated in the first part of the train (which was on track) and left for Nankana. Arrangements have also been made for the departure of the remaining passengers.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in this regard yet. A team from Lahore is reaching the spot,” Pakistan Railways tweeted.

"This train runs for local Sikhs coming from Sindh province and other places. It runs once a week for the pilgrims," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi said.

Meanwhile, federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the incident.

The committee, comprising COPS Safety, CEN Open Lines and CME Carriage would dig out facts about the derailment and submit its report within three days.