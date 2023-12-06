Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, December 5

Defying barriers, another cross-border love story today reached its conclusion with Jawaria Khanam, who hails from Pakistan, crossing the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar to meet her fiancé Sameer Khan from West Bengal.

Sameer, who belongs to Kolkata, reached the border with his family members to receive Jawaria. The moment she crossed over to Attari, she was welcomed by Sameer’s family members dancing to the tune of the Punjabi ‘dhol’ beats.

Since, the girl’s family is related to Sameer’s family, there was little resistance from either side for this relationship. Jawaria’s family is based in Dera Ismail Khan town, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province in Pakistan.

Sameer, at present, is looking after the family business in Kolkata. He said the wedding celebrations have been planned for the first week of January 2024 at Kolkata.

Narrating his love story, Sameer said, “It all started in May 2018, when I was studying in Germany. We both knew each other very well already. We also met thrice — twice in Thailand and once in Dubai — along with our parents. It was then that we decided to be life partners.”

Yet, owing to the visa restrictions, the wedding could not be solemnised. “She has got a 45-day visa to stay in India,” he said while appealing to both the governments to be liberal in granting visas under special categories.

A visibly joyous Jawaria said, “I waited for over five years to see this moment. The repeated denial of visa was a disappointment, but fortunately, this time I got it. I have no words to describe my happiness to be united with my fiancé.”

Ahmad Kamal Khan, Sameer’s father, said he had never imaged that this relationship would get so much limelight. “We have many relatives living in Pakistan. Actually, the bride is my wife’s niece. I am thankful to Indian and Pakistani governments for being considerate towards the couple. We will now apply for a long-term visa for her after the wedding,” he said before the family left for Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport to catch a flight to Kolkata.

#Pakistan #West Bengal