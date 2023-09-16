 Pakisatni court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Pakisatni court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

Pakisatni court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

Plea sought setting aside of the sentence of Bhagat Singh by exercising principles of review and order the government to honour him with posthumous state awards

Pakisatni court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

Bhagat Singh.



PTI

Lahore, September 16

A Pakistani court on Saturday raised an objection on a plea to reopen the case of Independence war hero Bhagat Singh’s sentencing in 1931 and to set it aside by exercising the principles of review and honour him with posthumous state awards.

Singh was hanged by the British rulers on March 23, 1931, along with his comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev after being tried under charges of hatching a conspiracy against the British regime.

Singh was initially jailed for life but was later sentenced to death in another “fabricated case”.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) raised an objection to reopening the decade-old case and constitution of a larger bench to listen to the petition that pleads to set aside the sentence of Singh by exercising principles of review and order the government to honour him with posthumous state awards.

“The Lahore High Court on Saturday raised an objection to reopen the Bhagat Singh case and constitution of a larger bench for its early hearing. The court objected that the petition is not maintainable for the constitution of a larger bench,” Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation and one of the petitioners, told PTI.

Qureshi said the petition of a panel of senior lawyers of which he is part has been pending in the LHC for a decade.

“Justice Shujaat Ali Khan in 2013 had referred the matter to the chief justice for the constitution of a larger bench, since then it has been pending,” he said.

The petition says that Bhagat Singh fought for the independence of the sub-continent.

The petition further says that Singh is respected in the subcontinent not only by the Sikhs, and Hindus but also Muslims. Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah twice had paid him tribute during his speech in the Central Assembly.

“It is a matter of national importance and should be fixed before a full bench,” Qureshi pleaded.

He said Singh’s name was not mentioned in the First Information Report of the murder of British police officer John P. Saunders for which he was sentenced to death.

About a decade ago, the Lahore police had searched through the records of the Anarkali police station on the court’s order and managed to find the FIR of the murder of Saunders.

Written in Urdu, the FIR was registered with the Anarkali police station on December 17, 1928, at 4.30 pm against two ‘unknown gunmen’.

The case was registered under sections 302, 120 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

Qureshi said the special judges of the tribunal handling Bhagat Singh’s case sentenced him to death without hearing 450 witnesses in the case.

Singh’s lawyers were not given the opportunity to cross-question them, he said.

“We will establish Bhagat Singh’s innocence in the Saunders case,” he said.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

2
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

5
Punjab

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

6
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

7
Bathinda

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

8
Diaspora

US cop who joked about Indian student's death says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

9
Punjab

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10
Ludhiana

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Pakistan army gave cover fire, say officials; 3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K

Pakistan army gave cover fire, say officials; 3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K

Security forces recover an AK-47 and AK-74 rifle, seven maga...

Anantnag operation enters fourth day; drones and helicopters pressed into service

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...

INDIA bloc’s Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress’ Kamal Nath; MP CM cites ‘public anger’ over Sanatan Dharma remarks

INDIA bloc's Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress' Kamal Nath; MP CM cites 'public anger' over Sanatan Dharma remarks

Earlier this week, Indian National Developmental Inclusive A...

India’s progressive, secular image dented by violent incidents, BJP adding fuel to fire: Kharge at CWC

India’s progressive, secular image dented by violent incidents, BJP adding fuel to fire: Kharge at CWC

Alleges that the BJP dispensation is resorting to vindictive...

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

Spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng confirms ca...


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Arvind Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Bhagwant Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended