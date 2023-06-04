Pakistan frees 203 fishermen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

A total of 203 Indian fishermen, who mistakenly entered Pakistan’s territorial waters, were released on Friday night. The fishermen carried a letter stating that 81 Indian fishermen were still languishing at a jail in Pakistan since 2020.

They said these fishermen were separate from a group of 100 Indian fishermen, who would be released on July 3. The letter addressed to the Indian High Commissioner in Hindi states that 81 fishermen were held in the territorial waters of Pakistan in 2020. They said their case for repatriation was not being considered as their names do not figure in the list with the Pakistan authorities.

The fishermen said they had no idea when they entered territorial waters of Pakistan. Of the 203 fishermen released yesterday, three didn’t have any Indian address.