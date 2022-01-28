Pakistan High Commission allows Punjab man to visit brother separated during partition

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

Pakistan’s High Commission issued visa to allow a Punjab man who was separated from family during partition to visit Pakistan.

Muhammad Habibaka Sika Khan lost his brother Muhammed Siddique during the partition in 1947, when part of Punjab went to Pakistan. Sika Khan remained in India’s Punjab but his brother went to Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab.

Separated at India-Pakistan partition, brothers meet at Kartarpur after 74 years

Photos of an emotional reunion of the two brothers thanks to the Kartarpur Corridor went viral recently.

“Today, Pakistan High Commission issues a visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique, and other family members in Pakistan. The two brothers separated in 1947 were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,” Pakistan’s High Commission in India said in a post.

