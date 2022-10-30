Pakistan intruder gunned down

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 29

An intruder from Pakistan, who was trying to enter India, was gunned down by the BSF jawans on Friday night at Sherpura outpost in Sriganganagar.

He had come 250 metres into the Indian territory from the Zero Line. When he did not stop even after being warned by the security forces, the soldiers opened fire and he was killed. BSF DIG Amit Kumar Tyagi said in the search operation, no material was found from him.