Pakistan intruder gunned down

Abohar, October 29
An intruder from Pakistan, who was trying to enter India, was gunned down by the BSF jawans on Friday night at Sherpura outpost in Sriganganagar.
He had come 250 metres into the Indian territory from the Zero Line. When he did not stop even after being warned by the security forces, the soldiers opened fire and he was killed. BSF DIG Amit Kumar Tyagi said in the search operation, no material was found from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...