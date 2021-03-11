Pakistan Rangers, BSF exchange sweets at Attari border

Pakistan Rangers presented sweets to the BSF on the occasion of their country’s Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah joint check- post on Sunday
Wing Commander Mohammad Amir Ahmad handed over boxes of traditional sweets of Pakistan to BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh. Expressing best wishes on their Independence Day, the BSF also offered sweets to the visiting delegates
The BSF will also present sweet boxes to the Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of India’s Independence Day on Monday
