Pakistani drone intercepted by BSF in Ferozepur sector

Our Correspondent

Ferozpur, November 9

Three back-to-back drone incursions from Pakistan were reported last night between 9.50 pm and 11.23 pm in an area close to the Jagdish border outpost (BOP) along the India-Pakistan border.

Every time the drone was spotted coming towards the Indian territory, BSF troops opened fire and also used illuminating bombs to bring it down. Finally, the last drone, which entered the Indian space around 11.23 pm, was brought down.

BSF personnel, along with Punjab Police teams and other sister agencies, launched a massive search operation during which they seized a a drone from Jalalwala village in Mamdot block.

The area near the Jagdish BOP has seen several drone incursions in the past 10 days. A large quantitiy of ammunition, including three AK assault rifles with six magazines, three mini AK 47 rifles with five magazines, three pistols (Beretta) with six empty magazines, along with 200 live rounds, was seized from this area a few days ago.

Last night, BSF troops deployed at the Jagdish BOP near Gandhu Kilcha village heard the humming sound of a drone around 9.50 pm coming from the Pakistan side in alignment of the border pillar No. 193/8 in this sector.

As per the standard operating procedure, the BSF personnel fired several rounds and used illuminating bombs to bring down the drone.

Later, around 10.10 pm, the drone returned from the Indian side to the Pakistan side when the BSF personnel again fired at it.

As per reports, another sortie was reported at 10.42 pm by the BSF troops, who again opened fire. The BSF personnel fired 22 rounds and launched six illuminating bombs towards the drone, which had come in the same alignment again.

Subsequently, at 10.55 pm, the drone returned to Pakistan. Ironically, the BSF troops observed a third sortie at 11.23 pm in the Indian territory. This time, the BSF personnel again fired 57 rounds and three illuminating bombs and were successful in bringing down the drone.

During a search operation carried out by the BSF troops and Punjab Police personnel, a hexacoptor was recovered near Jalalwala village along the border. Besides the drone, a 150-foot-long rope was also found attached with a pully of the flying machine.

