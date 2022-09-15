Pakistani intruder held in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 14

A 28-year-old Pakistani intruder was caught near the Lakhasar-Sangathia area near here on Tuesday.

He introduced himself as Mohammad Sarwar, alias Baggu, a resident of Tawangra village in Bahawalnagar district of Pakistan.

Reportedly, Baggu said he intruded into India 10 days ago. He was carrying a blanket and ‘made in Karachi’ eye drops. He is married and has seven brothers and two sisters.

Baggu will be interrogated at the Joint Investigation Centre by the state and central agencies.

#abohar